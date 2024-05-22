Roy Keane reignites feud with Sir Alex Ferguson

Word of advice to anybody who played for Roy Keane at Sunderland or Ipswich Town: if you ever run into him again, don’t call him ‘boss’.

Keane had previously made fun of former teammate Gary Neville for getting emotional at a Bruce Springsteen concert, and it appears his antipathy for the ‘Boss’ moniker also extends to former managers of his.

It’s common for footballers to continue to refer to their one-time managers as ‘boss’ or ‘gaffer’ well after their time working under them has come to an end, but in characteristic Keane fashion, he has absolutely no room in his life for that kind of sentimentality.

Roy Keane left bewildered by concept of affection

Keane fell out with Ferguson nearly 20 years ago now (Image credit: Getty Images)

Also unsurprising is that Keane bristled at Sir Alex Ferguson, in particular, still being called ‘boss’ by Neville and co.

The Irishman has been at odds with the legendary former Manchester United manager for nearly two decades, going back to when Sir Alex fined Keane for a scathing post-match interview in October 2005 that never saw the light of day publicly, before sending the midfielder packing to join Celtic.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet, Keane demanded of Neville: “Why do you call him boss?

“He was your manager of a football club, his contract was with the club and your contract was with the club… why do you call someone boss? Do you call anyone else boss, besides your wife?”

Neville quite reasonably responded: “I still call the school teacher who I was brought through by Mr. Wright. You’ve been used to calling someone that for 25 years… I would never call him Sir Alex, or Alex. For 25 years I called him boss."

A bewildered Keane rejected that explanation, saying: “I don’t get it. Not just you, everyone… He’s not your boss now, is he? He’s another human being, why are you calling him boss?”

Neville and Keane (Image credit: Getty Images)

