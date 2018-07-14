Juventus sold over half a million Cristiano Ronaldo shirts in first 24 hours

Real Madrid's greatest ever goalscorer moved to the Serie A club earlier this week for £88m on a four-year contract that will see him earn around £26.5m a year after tax.

But as everybody knows, the name Cristiano Ronaldo brings plenty of marketing, sponsorship and merchandise opportunities - and Juventus are already reaping the early rewards.

According to Yahoo Sports in Italy, 520,000 shirts featuring Ronaldo's name and number were sold online and in-store in the first 24 hours of his move being announced.

Just a few hours after Ronaldo's transfer was made official on Tuesday evening, the Juventus website crashed due to the heavy demand and didn't come back to life until mid-morning on Wednesday.

A Ronaldo shirt with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's name on the back costs £92. And although a significant percentage of that money will go to the shirt manufacturer, Adidas, the famous sportswear brand will surely want to build on their flourishing relationship with Juventus.

See also...

In Other News...