Kazakhstan Euro 2024 squad: Magomed Adiyev's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers
The Kazakhstan Euro 2024 squad starts taking shape now, as the Hawks look to write a real underdog story by qualifying
The Kazakhstan Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, as Magomed Adiyev's team aim to secure a shock qualification for the finals in Germany.
UEFA's largest member nation, Kazakhstan began their Euro 2024 qualification campaign 115th in the FIFA World Ranking, in between Mozambique and Sierra Leone – but they have been the surprise package so far, doing the double over Northern Ireland and beating Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark (from 2-0 down, no less) to give themselves a genuine chance of reaching next summer's tournament.
Kazkahstan – who were members of the Asian Football Confederation between gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1992 and 2002 – have never qualified for a major tournament; could their current crop make history?
Kazakhstan's squad
Kazakhstan Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals
- GK: Bekkhan Shayzada (Ordabasy)
- GK: Igor Shatsky (Shakhter Karagandy)
- GK: Aleksandr Zarutsky (Astana)
- DF: Serhiy Malyi (Ordabasy)
- DF: Nuraly Alip (Zenit Saint Petersburg)
- DF: Marat Bystrov (Akhmat Grozny)
- DF: Yan Vorogovsky (Astana)
- DF: Bagdat Kairov (Tobol)
- DF: Lev Skvortsov (Khimki)
- DF: Yerkin Tapalov (Kyzylzhar)
- DF: Timur Dosmagambetov (Astana)
- DF: Abzal Beysebekov (Astana)
- DF: Aleksandr Marochkin (Astana)
- DF: Temirlan Yerlanov (Ordabasy)
- DF: Alibek Kasym (Aktobe)
- MF: Islambek Kuat (Astana)
- MF: Aslan Darabayev (Astana)
- MF: Askhat Tagybergen (Ordabasy)
- MF: Maskim Samorodov (Aktobe)
- MF: Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov (Besiktas)
- MF: Ramazan Orazov (Koper)
- FW: Islam Chesnokov (Tobol)
- FW: Elkhan Astanov (Astana)
- FW: Abat Aymbetov (Astana)
- FW: Ramazan Karimov (Maktaaral)
- FW: Vladislav Prokopenko (Astana)
- FW: Vyacheslav Shyrev (Kairat)
Kazakhstan Euro 2024 squad numbers
Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.
Kazakhstan manager: Magomed Adiyev
Russian Magomed Adiyev was appointed manager of Kazakhstan in May 2022, having previously held the reins at Kazakh top-flight outfit Shakhter Karagandy and a number of clubs in his homeland.
Kazakhstan's star player
Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov
One of a handful of Kazakhstan players who play their club football abroad, Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov joined Turkish giants Besiktas from CSKA Moscow in August 2023.
A highly versatile operator who can line up in attack, midfield or defence, he made his senior international debut in 2018 at the age of 19.
FAQs
How many players are Kazakhstan allowed to take to Euro 2024?
We don't know just yet – but expect 26.
It was announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.
National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to 2021's European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the fixture congestion, the expanded squads returned for the World Cup.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Most Popular
By Matt Ladson
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs