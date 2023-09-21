Kazakhstan Euro 2024 squad: Magomed Adiyev's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers

The Kazakhstan Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, as Magomed Adiyev's team aim to secure a shock qualification for the finals in Germany.

UEFA's largest member nation, Kazakhstan began their Euro 2024 qualification campaign 115th in the FIFA World Ranking, in between Mozambique and Sierra Leone – but they have been the surprise package so far, doing the double over Northern Ireland and beating Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark (from 2-0 down, no less) to give themselves a genuine chance of reaching next summer's tournament.

Kazkahstan – who were members of the Asian Football Confederation between gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1992 and 2002 – have never qualified for a major tournament; could their current crop make history?

Kazakhstan's squad

Kazakhstan Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals

GK: Bekkhan Shayzada (Ordabasy)

GK: Igor Shatsky (Shakhter Karagandy)

GK: Aleksandr Zarutsky (Astana)

DF: Serhiy Malyi (Ordabasy)

DF: Nuraly Alip (Zenit Saint Petersburg)

DF: Marat Bystrov (Akhmat Grozny)

DF: Yan Vorogovsky (Astana)

DF: Bagdat Kairov (Tobol)

DF: Lev Skvortsov (Khimki)

DF: Yerkin Tapalov (Kyzylzhar)

DF: Timur Dosmagambetov (Astana)

DF: Abzal Beysebekov (Astana)

DF: Aleksandr Marochkin (Astana)

DF: Temirlan Yerlanov (Ordabasy)

DF: Alibek Kasym (Aktobe)

MF: Islambek Kuat (Astana)

MF: Aslan Darabayev (Astana)

MF: Askhat Tagybergen (Ordabasy)

MF: Maskim Samorodov (Aktobe)

MF: Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov (Besiktas)

MF: Ramazan Orazov (Koper)

FW: Islam Chesnokov (Tobol)

FW: Elkhan Astanov (Astana)

FW: Abat Aymbetov (Astana)

FW: Ramazan Karimov (Maktaaral)

FW: Vladislav Prokopenko (Astana)

FW: Vyacheslav Shyrev (Kairat)

Kazakhstan Euro 2024 squad numbers

Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.

Kazakhstan manager: Magomed Adiyev

Magomed Adiyev, Kazakhstan manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Russian Magomed Adiyev was appointed manager of Kazakhstan in May 2022, having previously held the reins at Kazakh top-flight outfit Shakhter Karagandy and a number of clubs in his homeland.

Kazakhstan's star player

Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov

Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of a handful of Kazakhstan players who play their club football abroad, Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov joined Turkish giants Besiktas from CSKA Moscow in August 2023.

A highly versatile operator who can line up in attack, midfield or defence, he made his senior international debut in 2018 at the age of 19.

