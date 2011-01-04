La Liga Loca's Quotes of the Year Ã¢ÂÂ Part Two
Stop holding your breath! After listing the best quotes from the first six months of what we must now call 'last year', your very own Tim Stannard completes the jobÃ¢ÂÂ¦
July
Ã¢ÂÂIt doesnÃ¢ÂÂt help having an orchestra with the 10 best guitarists if I donÃ¢ÂÂt have a pianistÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ Manuel Pellegrini treads a path familiar to many a manager at Real Madrid, as the club follows its traditional sporting policy: Ã¢ÂÂHereÃ¢ÂÂs a footballer, minion, now go do something useful with him!Ã¢ÂÂ
Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂve been in the eye of a hurricane since I was 17. There were times I thought about going but then said Ã¢ÂÂWhere am I going to go?Ã¢ÂÂÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ Raul's quandary is quickly answered by Real MadridÃ¢ÂÂs bosses, whose suggestion of Ã¢ÂÂAnywhere but here, moody chopsÃ¢ÂÂ forces the club captain to Schalke.
Ã¢ÂÂMister... I came here to win and with you we can do it!Ã¢ÂÂ says Ronaldo lovingly to Jose Mourinho. Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂm going to make you a winner again!Ã¢ÂÂ is the gooey response from the manager. That's the emotional interchange between the Galactico pair Ã¢ÂÂ as imagined by Marca, anyway Ã¢ÂÂ who come over all Mills & Boon on RonaldoÃ¢ÂÂs return to pre-season training.
LLL, 28 July: The king is dead. Long live Ronaldo!
August
Ã¢ÂÂThis is going to be my year at Real MadridÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ Turns out Karim Benzema is quite right, as long as by "my year" the lackadaisical Frenchman meant Ã¢ÂÂscore just one league goal and be publicly insulted by my boss for being a lazy so-and-soÃ¢ÂÂ.
Ã¢ÂÂLet them prove this, and if they do let them punish us, but they wonÃ¢ÂÂt as there is nothingÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ Hercules player Tote already knows that absolutely nothing will be done by those running the game in Spain after another match-fixing scandal (involving the Alicante sideÃ¢ÂÂs promotion from la Segunda) is swept under the carpet.
Ã¢ÂÂIf something happens to Higuain or Benzema, then weÃ¢ÂÂll have a problemÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ The Special One with a special prediction that four months later causes a falling out with his bosses over the signing of a new striker when the Argentinian comes a cropper with a back injury.
Ã¢ÂÂIf IÃ¢ÂÂm feeling a bit low then I put it on againÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ Andres Iniesta reveals that he gets happy watching the DVD of his World Cup-winning goal if the he ever has to spent too much time in the company of grouchy Victor Valdes.
"C'mon, grumpy, dance! Dance!! DANCE!!!!"
September
Ã¢ÂÂI recognise that I donÃ¢ÂÂt have the talents of my teammates in the Spanish side... I see Iniesta playing and all the others and think Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂd pay to watch themÃ¢ÂÂÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ Joan Capdevila is very much the modest man in reflecting on the summerÃ¢ÂÂs World Cup victory.
Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂm here for 10 days of holidayÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ Ordering Esteban Granero to run around some cones during the international break isnÃ¢ÂÂt a great strain for Jose Mourinho, who claims he could combine some Bernabeu baby-sitting with looking after the Portugal team in their time of crisis.
Ã¢ÂÂHe is egotistical. I will say that, but not in a bad wayÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ Iker Casillas gives his full support to better half Sara Carbonero, who claimed in an interview that Cristiano Ronaldo was, like a narcissistic opera singer warming up, all "Me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me!".
Ã¢ÂÂWe were watching a Premier League game and in 10 minutes there were four or five similar tackles but there were no cardsÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ Aitor Ocio laments the Ã¢ÂÂcontact equals yellowÃ¢ÂÂ ruling of la LigaÃ¢ÂÂs clown posse of match-ruining referees after colleague Fernando Amorebieta saw red in a 3-1 defeat against BarÃÂ§a.
Ã¢ÂÂI donÃ¢ÂÂt have to justify the absence of Pedro LeÃÂ³n to youÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ Having left the Madrid midfielder out of the Champions League squad to face Auxerre, Jose Mourinho fails to realise that if he won't get a quiet life in the press unless he explains himself.
LLL (with video), 28 September: Jose Mourinho finally gets mad
October
Ã¢ÂÂIf a good offer comes along, IÃ¢ÂÂll study itÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ Diego Forlan gets himself into a spot of hot water with his bosses and fans after this admission on the chances of him moving back to England for another crack at the Premier League.
Ã¢ÂÂHe didnÃ¢ÂÂt hit me, but it could have hurt had he done itÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ AlmeriaÃ¢ÂÂs Juanma Ortiz comes up with a Minority Report excuse for his face-clutching dive after getting MalagaÃ¢ÂÂs Eliseu sent off.
Ã¢ÂÂWhen it comes to sex, IÃ¢ÂÂm very old-school. IÃ¢ÂÂm old-school and boring in everythingÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ Real Sociedad coach Martin Lasarte takes the concept of a revealing interview to the extreme, as Mrs Lasarte nods her head sadly.
"Let's give 'im the benefit of our expeeeerience..."
Ã¢ÂÂPepÃ¢ÂÂs renewal will not be a soap operaÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ An insanely hopeful prediction from Sport, considering the paper is still running stories on the BarÃÂ§a bossÃ¢ÂÂ next contract deal.
Ã¢ÂÂYou canÃ¢ÂÂt imagine the headache I have planning training with no pitchesÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ Hercules manager Esteban Vigo thinks he has problems, but they got worse: he and his squad went unpaid, forcing on-loan Royston Drenthe to return to Real Madrid.
Ã¢ÂÂThey have manipulated the accounts we presentedÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ Joan Laporta responds to accusations from the new Barcelona board that his supposed end-of-year profit was nothing of the sort.
November
Ã¢ÂÂAfter two years most of my hair fell out. Imagine what itÃ¢ÂÂll be like after 50!Ã¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ Pep Guardiola responds to Jose MourinhoÃ¢ÂÂs suggestion that the BarÃÂ§a boss should stay at the Camp Nou for the next half a century.
LLL, 10 November: The only coach who loves La Liga life
Ã¢ÂÂI was possibly a bit hard and went too far, but deep down IÃ¢ÂÂm proud of what I said and would say it againÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ Sporting manager Manuel Preciado regrets nada having called Jose Mourinho a Ã¢ÂÂscumbagÃ¢ÂÂ for his suggestions that his Asturian side gave up in a clash against BarÃÂ§a at the Camp Nou by fielding a weakened team.
Ã¢ÂÂLetÃ¢ÂÂs see if they score eight on Monday!Ã¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ Reacting to Barcelona's 8-0 win over Almeria in the game before a certain Clasico clash, Cristiano Ronaldo is quite right: BarÃÂ§a only manage to put five past Real Madrid.
December
Ã¢ÂÂManuel Preciado should call Mourinho and ask why he let Barcelona winÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ After Real MadridÃ¢ÂÂs Clasico outclassing, professional cheeky-chappy (ie nut-job) and Osasuna striker Walter Pandiani gets out the stirring spoon.
Ã¢ÂÂWe have to do this to pay the salaries!Ã¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ Sandro Rosell pleads poverty as the reason for the Barcelona upsetting a few socios by signing a five-year Ã¢ÂÂ¬165m deal with the Qatar Foundation.
Ã¢ÂÂBarÃÂ§a is no longer 'more than a club', itÃ¢ÂÂs just like any other clubÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ Johan Cruyff, perhaps still a tad touchy some five months after incoming president Sandro Rosell took away his shiny president-of-honour badge.
Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂd have preferred to watch a game in the Vietnamese League on Eurosport than thisÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ A remarkably grumpy Jose Mourinho fails to enjoy his teamÃ¢ÂÂs 1-0 over Sevilla that preceded a rant against his bosses and the leagueÃ¢ÂÂs referees.
Ã¢ÂÂMourinho is a cry babyÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ Unai Emery doesn't hold water with his Portuguese colleagueÃ¢ÂÂs theory that the countryÃ¢ÂÂs referees are out to get Real MadridÃ¢ÂÂs men.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.