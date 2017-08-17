Totti hits pinpoint yacht-to-yacht pass to show he's still got it in retirement

Roma’s all-time leading goalscorer bid farewell to his lifelong club at the end of last season, bowing out as one of the greatest Italian players to grace the beautiful game. But don’t feel too sorry for him, it looks like retirement suits him quite well.

The 40-year-old looks to be thoroughly enjoying his time off, cruising around on a luxurious yacht as he drinks in the sun. He's seen here having a casual kickabout with friends in Ponza, a small island off the coast of Rome.

Skip to 15 seconds in for the delicious pass

Totti hit a massive 250 Serie A goals for Roma, a club record which we doubt we'll see broken.

We will see L'Ottavo Re di Roma (The Eighth King of Rome) again within the footballing world? Who knows. For now, stay classy Francesco.

