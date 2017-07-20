Legia Warsaw player scores ridiculous rocket in Champions League qualifying
Blink and you'll miss it: Guilherme scored Legia Warsaw's opener with a thunderous drive on Wednesday night.
The Ekstraklasa champions were already 3-0 up from the first leg against Finnish club Mariehamn, but the Poles showed no signs of letting up for the return fixture.
Guilherme kicked things off – quite literally – by unleashing a venomous strike from outside the box into the top corner to put Legia 1-0 up just six minutes into the match.
The goal seemed to do the trick in crushing any faint Mariehahm hopes: Legia stormed to a 6-0 win (9-0 on aggregate) in the end.
Sometimes goalkeepers are glad they didn't get in the way.
