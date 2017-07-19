Video: How FIFA 18 motion-captured Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick technique

With EA Sports continually trying to develop FIFA 18 into the most realistic football simulation game on the market, they brought in the Ballon d'Or winner to their studio to replicate the complete motion of his kicking skills.

Ronaldo might not have scored too many direct free-kicks over the last few years, but his stance and technique have captured the imagination of many copycat wannabes.

Watch below how the clever bods at FIFA got Ronny to show how it's done – and ultimately, what it'll look like when you try to get him terrifying goalkeepers upon the game's release in September.

"We need another deep breath..."

Of course.

FIFA 18 launches on Xbox One and Playstation 4 on September 29.

More FIFA 18

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com