USA's Jozy Altidore gets nipple-crippled AND bitten in the Gold Cup

USA beat the Central American nation 2-0 in the Gold Cup quarter-finals via goals from Omar Gonzalez and Eric Lichaj – but the night was made tougher by El Salvador's off-ball antics.

As the U.S. players prepared for a corner, Henry Romero gave Altidore's nipple a twist before sinking his teeth into the back of the ex-Black Cat's shoulder.

Romero escaped punishment – and naturally, Toronto striker Altidore wasn't too happy about it.

Neither was his girlfriend apparently. "My girl’s mad at me,” Altidore told reporters post-match. “She’s mad at me, she’s mad at Romero, because she’s like, ‘Only I can bite you, only I can grab your nipples’.”

Former LA Galaxy defender Gonzalez also had a chunk taken out of him by El Salvador captain Darwin Ceren. Clearly the minnows are masters of the dark arts (that is, until their players get banned by FIFA).

The USA will now face Costa Rica in the semi-finals on Saturday night in Texas.

