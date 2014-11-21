Leicester 0-0 Sunderland: Which defender is an unlikely King of the Dribble?

The shares were spoiled on what was a particularly soggy afternoon at the King Power Stadium, with Leicester once again failing to find the net.

It was a match both teams looked desperate not to lose, with Leicester's Matty James and Sunderland's Steven Fletcher coming closest to troubling the scoresheet.

Leonardo Ulloa - an early-season sensation - has not scored since the 5-3 win over Manchester United back in September. He failed to find the target with any of his 3 shots in this match, but did at least also manage to create 5 goalscoring chances for team-mates.

Sunderland have won just two of their last 13 Premier League matches (won 2, drawn 7, lost 4).

The Black Cats have never won away at Leicester in the Premier League, losing three and drawing two of their five visits.

The Foxes' 0-0 draw with Sunderland ended a run of 55 league games without a goalless draw for the King Power Stadium side. Only Fulham (68) were on a longer run in the top four tiers.

Surprisingly, the player to complete the most dribbles past opponents was Sunderland defender Santiago Vergini (3). He certainly fared better than Foxes forward Jamie Vardy, who successfully beat a man just once in six attempts.

Leicester City have won none of their last seven Barclays Premier League matches (won 0, drawn 2, lost 5), failing to score in six of those games.

Gus Poyet’s charges have themselves failed to score in five of their last eight Premier League games.

The Black Cats have won four and lost none of the last six league meetings with Leicester City.

Analyse this game with Stats Zone