Leicester 0-1 Palace: How many of last 17 Prem games against London clubs have Foxes won?

The Foxes remain rooted to the foot of the Premier League table after failing to take their chances at home to Alan Pardew's resurgent Palace.

The Eagles hadn't registered a shot on target when Joe Ledley popped up with the game's only goal 10 minutes after the break, with Nigel Pearson's men proving similarly wasteful.

Leicester dominated possession (62%) and ended the game having made 123 attacking third passes to Palace's 45, but it wasn't enough.

Wilfried Zaha, who sealed a permanent return to Selhurst Park from Manchester United on deadline day, was tireless on the left, making 13 ball recoveries and taking on his marker as many times.

Palace scored their 13th Premier League goal from a set-piece situation in this match; no side has netted more. 50% of their goals have come in this manner.

Palace have won more points in their 4 Premier League games under Pardew (9) than they had in their previous 11 Premier League matches (8).

Palace have lost just 1 of their last 7 Premier League away games (W2 D4 L1).

The Foxes have won just 1 of their last 9 Premier League home games (W1 D2 L6).

Pearson’s side have netted just 3 goals in their last 8 home Premier League games.

Leicester have won 0 of their last 17 Premier League matches against London clubs (W0 D5 L12).

