Leicester 1-3 Liverpool: When did Steven Gerrard last score a goal from open play?

Liverpool came from 1-0 down to beat Leicester 3-1 after goals from Adam Lallana, Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson handed the Reds the victory.

From a statistical point of view the Foxes will feel hard done by: Leicester managed more shots both on and off target than their opponents during the game (20 shots v 11 in total) - indeed Liverpool scored from all 3 shots they had on target. The Foxes also made more attacking third passes (77 v 50) despite being down to 10 men for 30 minutes after Wes Morgan was sent off for a foul on Rickie Lambert in the second half.

But Liverpool showed resolve and strength of character to come back after Simon Mignolet's first half own goal.

And although Esteban Cambiasso was the man that created more chances than any player, Liverpool found enough artistic endeavour and ruthlessness themselves to score 3 times and secure a win that lifts Brendan Rodgers' team up to 8th. Despite their superior shot tally, Leicester stay bottom.

Liverpool have only kept 1 clean sheet in their last 11 Premier League away games.

Simon Mignolet’s own goal ended a run of 251 minutes without a home goal for Leicester.

Adam Lallana scored his 50th league goal; his 14th in the Premier League.

Steven Gerrard has scored his first Premier League goal against Leicester, in his seventh game against them.

Leicester are the 33rd different team that Gerrard has scored against in the English top-flight.

Gerrard’s last 9 Premier League goals before today were either penalties (7) or direct free-kicks (2); it was his first goal that wasn’t a free-kick or penalty since January against Everton. Indeed that goal against Everton was from a corner situation; Gerrard’s last 18 Premier League goals before today had come from a set-piece scenario.

Wes Morgan is the first Leicester player to be sent off in the Premier League since James Scowcroft in February 2004.

This was only the third time that Liverpool have scored 3+ times this season in the Premier League, they did so 21 times in 2013/14.

The Foxes have won just 2 of their last 20 Premier League home matches (W2 D12 L6).

Leonardo Ulloa scored 5 goals in his first 5 Premier League appearances, but has failed to score in the 9 games since in the competition for the Foxes.

