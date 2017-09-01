Lemar breaks Arsenal hearts with brilliant brace for France

It was the saga of transfer deadline day: Arsenal needing to persuade the Frenchman to join, in order to allow Alexis Sanchez to leave for Manchester City.

Gunners fans allowed themselves to believe they could sign the Monaco winger, but in the end it seems that Lemar was happy to stay at Monaco for another season, and Arsenal’s reported £92m bid was in vain.

The Frenchman added salt to the wounds late that night, demonstrating exactly what Gunners will be missing in a stunning display against the Netherlands.

In the 4-0 thrashing, Lemar struck a brilliant second goal that set the hosts on their way to victory in the 73rd minute.

His rasping effort was soon followed up by a neat tap-in with three minutes to go, before new PSG man Kylian Mbappe bagged his first goal for Les Bleus in injury time.

