Qatar fail to qualify for 2018 World Cup, bringing to light eye-opening fact

The fact was brought to light earlier today after Qatar failed to keep their 2018 World Cup hopes alive by slipping to a 3-1 defeat against Syria.

Qatar are currently bottom of Group A in the AFC World Cup qualifiers, with their last match coming at home to China, who need a mini-miracle to qualify on September 5.

Japan and Iran have already booked safe passage to Russia 2018, while Syria are still battling for the right to take part in their first ever World Cup. If they can overcome Iran next week they will have a strong chance of automatic qualification, depending on the result of Uzbekistan's match against South Korea.

Qatar will host the 2022 tournament despite widespread disapproval around the world, and are on course to complete all of their stadiums on time.

They recently announced designs for the Al Thumama stadium, their sixth proposed venue for the competion.

Luckily for them, though, being rubbish doesn't affect their free ride to 2022...

