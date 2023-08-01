Leyton Orient season preview 2023/24: Why Orient are confident of a mid-table finish

The Leyton Orient season preview 2023/24 is hopeful, considering their incredible campaign last time out.

League Two’s champions have lost star men Lawrence Vigouroux and Paul Smyth, in goal and attack respectively, but old heads Omar Beckles and Darren Pratley stay on.

Mid-table is likely for Leyton Orient in League One, with Crewe’s Dan Agyei and manager Richie Wellens favourite Ethan Galbraith two excellent additions.

Leyton Orient season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Mat Roper (@Pandamonium1881)

Last season was absolutely magical. For many of us, it was our first Football League title – the last being in 1970 – so what could have been better than sitting top for 40 weeks of the season?

The big talking point is the inevitable vultures hovering around some of our players after that success.

Our key player will be Jordan Brown, potentially. The 22-year-old has put pen to paper in signing a new contract and could be a huge driving influence in the O’s midfield.

Fans think our owner is magnificent. Nigel Travis has steadied the ship, overseen two promotions in six years and invested, albeit not wildly, to get us here. Add that to the levels of communication and transparency, and Bob – or Nigel – is your uncle.

Jordan Brown is expected to be a key player for Leyton Orient (Image credit: Getty Images)

The one change I’d make would be to detonate the four corners of the stadium – ensuring that the residents have moved out first, of course – and increase to a 13,000-plus capacity.

I’m least looking forward to playing Stevenage. They’ll probably beat us, it’s the most boring and soulless away trip ever, and Steve Evans is their manager.

Our most underrated player is defender Jayden Sweeney, although his stock rose as he came in towards the end of last season. He’s only 21 but could be a jewel in the crown, even at a higher level.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is that he’s brilliant. Richie Wellens is tactically minded, passionate, a wind-up and a winner, with a nigh-on 55 per cent win ratio – I’m surprised there haven’t been calls for a statue next to the great Laurie Cunningham, to be honest!

Richie Wellens is loved at Leyton Orient (Image credit: Getty Images)

If he left, he should be replaced by Gareth Ainsworth.

The pantomime villain will be our director of football, Martin Ling: loved by some but loathed by others. I can picture him now in a Widow Twankey outfit, negotiating with Brighton over the return of young starlet Ed Turns.

We’ll finish a healthy 12th, though it’s hard to predict at this stage. Quite a few are going with the usual tagline of ‘survive’, and there is that, but I’d sincerely hope that our momentum, our manager, our board and our fans can see us comfortably into mid-table.

