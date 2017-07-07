Lionel Messi hands over wedding leftovers to Rosario food bank

Messi married his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo at a lavish wedding in his hometown of Rosario last week, where a number of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's Barcelona team-mates were present.

The wedding hosted 260 people, which inevitably meant there was plenty of leftover food and drink. So, in an act of goodwill, Messi handed over the remains to a local Rosario food bank, who confirmed they received the goods.

"For us any type of donation is very well received and to be honest, we are very happy that they took us into consideration," Rosario food bank president Nadia Nazer told local paper La Capital. "One of the wedding organisers got in contact with our executive director, Pablo Algrain, to offer us snacks, soft drinks and alcoholic drinks.

"We told them that we had to exchange the alcoholic beverages for money as we cannot give them to institutions.

"We have friends who own bars and they buy them from us and that allows us to transform it into money as a donation to the food bank."

A great show of generosity from Lionel, there.

