Lionel Messi hat-tricks

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Argentina against Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier in October 2017.

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as the finest footballer of all time.

The Argentine attacker led his nation to World Cup glory in 2022 and added the final piece of silverware to an astonishing array of career prizes.

But most of all, the legendary former Barcelona forward will be remembered for producing magic moments on the pitch for club and country.

Those include more than 50 career hat-tricks and here, a look at some of the very best...

32. Levante vs Barcelona (2018)

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Levante in La Liga in December 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona lost 5-4 at Levante at the end of the 2017/18 campaign and missed out on an unbeaten season in La Liga. With Lionel Messi in full flow, it was a different story on their next visit to the Ciutat de Valencia.

The Argentine hit a 17-minute hat-trick in a 5-0 win for Barça, racing away to slot home his first with a low finish from an angle, curling in a trademark left-footer early in the second half and then then completing his triple on the hour as he popped up to convert at the far post.

31. Barcelona vs Eibar (2020)

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal for Barcelona against Eibar at Camp Nou in February 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remember that time when Lionel Messi scored four for Barcelona against Eibar? He did it twice, actually – and both were extraordinary.

On target four times in a 6-1 win in September 2017, Messi repeated his four-goal haul in a 5-0 victory at Camp Nou in February 2020. And that one was even better as he went past two defenders and held off another for a super first goal, strode past three opponents before dispatching a second, pounced on a loose ball for his hat-trick and then left the goalkeeper flailing as he feinted before firing in his fourth and Barça's fifth. Out of this world.

30. Barcelona vs Osasuna (2013)

Lionel Messi scores his third goal and Barcelona's fourth in a 5-1 win over Osasuna at Camp Nou in January 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona bounced back from a 3-2 defeat at Real Sociedad in January 2013 – their first La Liga loss of the season – by thrashing Osasuna at Camp Nou the following weekend.

Lionel Messi left the Osasuna goalkeeper floored with a body feint after 11 minutes and went on to add a penalty, a low finish from a wide angle and a powerful effort into the roof of the net to hit four in a 5-1 win. The visitors had been reduced to 10 men before the penalty, but it was still a special showing from Messi for his third four-goal haul in La Liga.

29. Argentina vs Panama (2016)

Lionel Messi celebrates his second goal for Argentina against Panama at the Copa America Centenario in June 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi didn't even start for Argentina against Panama at the Copa America Centenario in 2016, but he still ended up with a hat-trick after coming off the bench.

Making his return from a back injury, Messi was brought on just after the hour mark and went on to hit a hat-trick in just 21 minutes as Argentina won 5-0. This triple featured two clinical finishes from just inside the area and a trademark curling free-kick into the corner. Easy. It hadn't been up until then, though, with Argentina just a goal ahead until Messi's introduction.

28. Barcelona vs Leganes (2018)

Lionel Messi scores his third goal for Barcelona against Leganes at Camp Nou in April 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona won La Liga under Ernesto Valverde in 2017/18 and almost finished the campaign unbeaten, losing their 37th of 38 games in a 5-4 defeat at Levante.

Lionel Messi scored 34 times in his 36 games in the competition and those included a hat-trick against Leganes at Camp Nou. It was another brilliant one, too, featuring a free-kick curled into the top corner, a low finish after he had got away from two defenders on the edge of the area and an impudent lob over the goalkeeper late on.

27. Barcelona vs Valencia (2012)

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his fourth goal for Barcelona in a 5-1 win over Valencia in February 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi might be remembered more for his blockbuster strikes and mesmerising dribbles, but the Argentine has scored all kinds of goals in his career.

In a 5-1 win for Barcelona at home to Valencia in February 2012, Messi scored his side's first four goals. After three opportunistic finishes to complete his hat-trick, he raced clear of the Valencia defence and scooped the ball over the goalkeeper for the icing on the cake to net four for the first time in La Liga.

26. Tenerife vs Barcelona (2010)

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Tenerife in January 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi's third hat-trick for Barcelona came in a La Liga game away to Tenerife in January 2010 as the Catalans ran out 5-0 winners in the Canary Islands.

The Argentine fired in his first from around 12 yards out, tapped home a second from a Bojan Krkic pass following some wonderful play by Andres Iniesta and saved the best for last as he chipped the Tenerife goalkeeper with a left-footed curler inside the post from outside the box. Peach.

25. Barcelona vs PSV (2018)

Lionel Messi celebrates one of his three goals for Barcelona against PSV in the Champions League in September 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 4-0 win over PSV at Camp Nou in September 2018 as Lionel Messi hit his 42nd hat-trick for the Catalan club.

The Argentine opened the scoring with a wonderful 20-yard free-kick into the top corner, before adding a crisp half-volley from an Ivan Rakitic pass and a precise lofted finish for his hat-trick three minutes from time.

24. Malaga vs Barcelona (2012)

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Malaga in January 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi enjoyed his best year for goalscoring in 2012 and the Argentine attacker hit the first of his nine hat-tricks in a game against Malaga in January.

Messi netted his first with a pinpoint header at La Rosaleda, before running at the Malaga defence from deep for his second and third goals, slotting one finish past the goalkeeper from the centre and another from a tight angle into the corner. No stopping him.

23. Barcelona vs Espanyol (2014)

Lionel Messi with the match ball after scoring three goals for Barcelona against Espanyol in December 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi scored three hat-tricks for Barcelona against their city rivals Espanyol and his triple in December 2014 was outstanding.

After scoring two unbelievable long-range efforts in the Camp Nou clash, the Argentine drove at the Espanyol back line and set up Dani Alves, who returned the ball to set up a typically slick finish into the corner in a 5-1 derby win. Sublime.

22. Barcelona vs Granada (2012)

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Granada at Camp Nou in March 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi's hat-trick for Barcelona against Granada at Camp Nou in March 2012 saw the Argentine overtake legendary forward Cesar Rodriguez as all-time top scorer for the Catalan club.

That record had stood since 1955, but was broken by Messi at the age of 24. In some style, too, as he hit three brilliant goals in a 5-3 win – a superb half-volley which went in off the post, a delicate lob and a cool third as he took the ball wide past Granada's goalkeeper, waited for a defender to commit and smashed in a powerful shot.

21. Argentina vs Estonia (2022)

Lionel Messi celebrates one of his five goals for Argentina against Estonia in June 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not many players manage to score five goals in a match during their careers. Lionel Messi has achieved it with both club and country.

Messi hit all five goals for Argentina in a 5-0 win over Estonia in Pamplona in June 2022. After opening the scoring from the penalty spot, he added four typically excellent finishes to wrap up a big win against the Baltic nation. And 2022 would turn out to be a special year for Messi and Argentina as the World Cup crown followed in December...

20. Barcelona vs Sevilla (2014)

Lionel Messi is thrown into the air by his Barcelona team-mates after scoring a hat-trick against Sevilla and surpassing Spanish great Telmo Zarra for goals scored in La Liga. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another unbelievable hat-trick and this one had historical significance, too, as Lionel Messi surpassed Spanish great Telmo Zarra for goals scored in La Liga.

After converting with an unstoppable free-kick in the first half, Messi ran towards goal and set up Neymar to his left before sliding in to finish when he got the ball back from the Brazilian. Later, he played a one-two with Neymar again and drilled in a low finish from the edge of the box for his hat-trick. The goals took him past Zarra's legendary mark of 252 goals in La Liga. And there would be many more to come...

19. Barcelona vs Valencia (2010)

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Valencia at Camp Nou in March 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona beat Valencia 3-0 at Camp Nou in March 2010 and Lionel Messi scored all three goals for Pep Guardiola's side.

After cutting inside from the right on an impressive slalom as he made his way past several Valencia defenders, Messi finished at the near post to open the scoring on 56 minutes. Later, he drove inside from a similar position, this time curling an exquisite finish into the opposite corner. And two minutes later, he raced into the area to complete his hat-trick with a shot through the goalkeeper's legs. Unplayable.

18. Deportivo La Coruña vs Barcelona (2012)

Lionel Messi celebrates one of his goals for Barcelona against Deportivo La Coruña at Riazor in October 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona came out on top in an epic encounter away to Deportivo La Coruña in October 2012 and as so often, one man made the difference.

Lionel Messi scored Barça's third, fourth and fifth goals in an incredible 5-4 victory at Riazor. After a curler into the top corner from just inside the D, the Argentine hit a low second across the goalkeeper and inside the far post from an angle and ran away from several Depor defenders to hit his hat-trick goal with a similar finish at the other end – this time with his left. So good.

17. Barcelona vs Celta Vigo (2019)

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring Barcelona's third goal against Celta Vigo in November 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi scored three as Barcelona beat Celta Vigo 4-1 at Camp Nou in November 2019 and all of them came from set pieces.

After opening his account with a cool penalty, the Argentine hit two virtually identical free-kicks into the corner – one in each half – to score yet another amazing hat-trick.

16. Barcelona vs Espanyol (2012)

Lionel Messi embraces Pep Guardiola after scoring Barcelona's third goal in a 4-0 win over Espanyol in May 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi took his game to new heights under Pep Guardiola and in the Catalan's final match as Barcelona coach, the Argentine scored all four goals in a derby win against Espanyol.

Messi opened the scoring with a fantastic free-kick at Camp Nou and went on to net two penalties and another with a low finish from a tight angle after he sprinted away down the left. Class.

15. APOEL vs Barcelona (2014)

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against APOEL in the Champions League in November 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona won the treble in 2014/15 and in the Champions League, the Catalans topped Group F with five victories from their six games.

Two of those were against APOEL and away to the Cypriot side, Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick with his weaker right foot. The Argentine diverted a Rafinha shot into the net for his first, dinked the second past the goalkeeper following a pinpoint pass from Dani Alves and completed his hat-trick from close range to overtake Raul's record of 71 goals in the Champions League. He also made a mockery of claims that he only used one foot...

14. Barcelona vs Mallorca (2019)

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the first of his three goals for Barcelona against Mallorca in December 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi's 53rd career hat-trick came at Camp Nou as Barcelona beat Mallorca 5-2 in December 2019 and it was something special.

The Argentine curled a beautiful first into the top corner from around 24 yards out, bent another inside the post from just inside the D and with no backlift, rifled a Luis Suarez lay-off into the roof of the net to complete his hat-trick in the second half. You won't see many better hat-tricks.

13. Real Zaragoza vs Barcelona (2010)

Lionel Messi celebrates one of his goals for Barcelona against Real Zaragoza in March 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Lionel Messi's greatest nights in a Barcelona shirt – and there were so many – featured one of his best-ever goals.

After opening his account with a rare header early on, Messi made it 2-0 midway through the second half with a wonderful slalom through the Zaragoza back line to finish and later curled home from the edge of the area to complete his hat-trick. Stunning.

12. Sevilla vs Barcelona (2019)

Lionel Messi celebrates with Ousmane Dembele after scoring for Barcelona against Sevilla in February 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although no longer the explosive forward from his younger years, Lionel Messi became a much more complete player later in his time at Barcelona.

Some of his best performances for the Catalan club came in the 2018/19 season and one of those was against Sevilla at the Sanchez Pizjuan as Barça came from behind to win 4-2. His first was a thunderous left-footed volley into the top corner, his second a right-footed drive just inside the angle of bar and post again, his third a delicate dink over the goalkeeper. Sensational.

11. Argentina vs Brazil (2012)

Lionel Messi in action for Argentina against Brazil in a friendly in June 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina beat Brazil 4-3 in June 2012 in New Jersey in a friendly fixture – if there is such a thing for these two fierce South American rivals.

Certainly, it meant a lot to Lionel Messi. After sprinting onto through-balls from Gonzalo Higuain and Angel Di Maria to score twice in the first half, the Barcelona forward won the match with one of his best-ever goals as he cut in from the right flank just inside the Brazil half, advanced to the edge of the area and unleashed an inch-perfect curler which flew into the top corner. Unbelievable.

10. Valencia vs Barcelona (2013)

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Valencia at Mestalla in September 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Quite a few of Lionel Messi's best moments for Barcelona came against Valencia and the Argentine hit a brilliant hat-trick at Mestalla in September 2013.

Messi scored three goals in the first half as Barça stormed into a three-goal lead and although Helder Postiga netted twice to make it interesting, the Argentine's triple strike was enough to win the three points for the Blaugrana. Leo sprinted onto a Cesc Fabregas through-ball to make it 1-0, ran onto another pass from the midfielder to convert after making space for himself late in the half and timed a perfect run into the area a couple of minutes later to complete his hat-trick. Superb.

9. Barcelona vs Ajax (2013)

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his first goal for Barcelona against Ajax in the Champions League in September 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona brushed aside Ajax in a 4-0 win at Camp Nou in the Champions League in September 2013 and once again, Lionel Messi was the inspiration.

Messi blasted Barça in front with a ferocious free-kick which went in off the post, added another as he cut inside from the right of the area and finished with his left, before completing his hat-trick late on after a clever feint left the goalkeeper completely wrong-footed. Genius.

8. Barcelona vs Bayer Leverkusen (2012)

Lionel Messi scores one of his five goals for Barcelona against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League at Camp Nou in March 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi scored a record 91 goals for Barcelona in 2012 and five of those came in one game as the Blaugrana thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 7-1 at Camp Nou.

Messi was unplayable as Barça followed up their 3-1 win in Germany with a huge victory in the second leg to advance 10-2 on aggregate. The Argentine became the first player in European Cup history to score five in a match.

7. Real Madrid vs Barcelona (2014)

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Real Madrid in March 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi is the all-time top scorer in the history of El Clásico and the Argentine attacker netted two hat-tricks in the famous fixture.

One of those came at the Santiago Bernabeu in March 2014. With Barça 2-1 down, Messi started a move in Madrid's half and kept on going, receiving a pass from Neymar and slotting low into the corner. Later, he hit two penalties to wrap up a 4-3 win for the Blaugrana against their fierce rivals.

6. Barcelona vs Manchester City (2016)

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his third goal for Barcelona against Manchester City in the Champions League in October 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola was back at Camp Nou with new club Manchester City in October 2016 and in the pre-match press conference, the Catalan said stopping Lionel Messi was "impossible".

And so it proved as Messi hit an impressive hat-trick in a 4-0 win for the Blaugrana, walking the first into the net, firing a second inside the post from the edge of the area and completing his treble with a simple finish after he was set up by Luis Suarez.

5. Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid (2011)

Lionel Messi celebrates one of his goals for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid in September 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three of Lionel Messi's first 12 career hat-tricks came against Atletico Madrid and the third of those was unbelievable.

After forcing an own-goal early on, Messi cut in from the right and beat two Atletico defenders with one body feint before firing past Thibaut Courtois at his near post. For his second, he had three Atleti defenders in front of him but ran past them all and sent a low finish back past Courtois and into the bottom corner. And for his hat-trick goal, he burst forward from deep in Atletico's half, played a one-two with David Villa and drilled a low shot through the Belgian goalkeeper's legs to round off a 5-0 win. Amazing.

4. Barcelona vs Arsenal (2010)

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Arsenal in the Champions League in April 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal held Barcelona to a 2-2 draw at home in the Champions League quarter-finals and took the lead through Nicklas Bendtner at Camp Nou in the second leg.

But Lionel Messi soon crushed the Gunners' dreams with all four goals in a 4-1 win for the Blaugrana, which included a brilliant chip over Manuel Almunia. After the match, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger described the Argentine as a "Playstation".

3. Ecuador vs Argentina (2017)

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring Argentina's second goal against Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier in October 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a miserable run of form and results, Argentina were in real danger of failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Trailing Ecuador by a goal in a crunch qualifier in Quito, Lionel Messi struck three times to turn the match around. The Barcelona forward started and finished the move for his first goal, blasted a super second into the top corner and chipped an exquisite third to move the Albiceleste up from sixth place to seal an automatic qualification spot for Russia 2018 and spark wild celebrations.

2. Real Betis vs Barcelona (2019)

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Real Betis in March 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi scored an unbelievable hat-trick as Barcelona beat Real Betis 4-1 at the Benito Villamarin in La Liga in March 2019.

The Argentine hit a wonderful free-kick into the top corner for his first, poked home a second following a clever reverse pass from Luis Suarez and completed his treble with one of his best-ever goals – an exquisite chip from just inside the box which dipped to beat goalkeeper Pau Lopez and went in via the crossbar. Even the Betis fans applauded.

1. Barcelona vs Real Madrid (2007)

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his second goal for Barcelona against Real Madrid at Camp Nou in March 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona drew 3-3 at home Real Madrid in La Liga in March 2007. Three times the Catalans were behind to their rivals at Camp Nou and three times Lionel Messi brought them level.

The Argentine hit three super finishes with his left foot, with the equaliser coming in added time on a remarkable night at Camp Nou. At the age of just 19 and still wearing that number on his shirt, he had well and truly arrived. His first-ever hat-trick, against Real Madrid, in El Clásico. Iconic.