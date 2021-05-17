What ball is being used at Euro 2020?

Some footballs take on iconic status, forever associated in the popular imagination with a particular team, match, player or goal.

The Adidas Tango, Telstar and Tricolore have each gone down in history for all the right reasons, while others have been criticised for their appearance or the way they move through the air.

It seems like the build-up to every major international tournament in the modern era has been accompanied by an outcry from goalkeepers and traditionalists about the ball being used.

The Fevernova and the Jabulani, from the 2002 and 2010 World Cups respectively, were infamously said to have a deceptive bounce and flight.

The World Cup in South Africa had plenty of memorable moments, but the much-derided Jabulani was something that everyone seemed keen to forget.

“The football is horrible. It is like one of those you buy in the supermarket,” said Brazilian goalkeeper Julio Cesar, setting the tone for a torrent of disparaging comments.

His outfield teammate, Robinho, wasn’t impressed either. “For sure the guy who designed this ball never played football. But there is nothing we can do. We have to play with it.”

“The new model is absolutely inadequate and I think it’s shameful letting us play such an important competition, where a lot of champions take part, with a ball like this,” added Italy’s Gianluigi Buffon.

Analysis of the ball’s movement in a wind tunnel revealed that the players had some justification for their complaints.

With fewer panels and an asymmetric design, the Jabulani moved quicker than a standard ball and was more prone to swerving.

As is customary, Adidas will be supplying the ball for Euro 2020, and will hope to avoid any such controversies this time around.

Named Uniforia - a portmanteau of ‘unity’ and ‘euphoria’ - the ball is mainly black and white, but with flashes of fluorescent colour.

The Uniforia will have its first competitive outing in the opening game of the tournament, between Turkey and Italy, on 11 June.