Liverpool 2-0 Burnley: Who's already equalled last season's total?

The formbook remained resolutely inside the window at Anfield as Liverpool powered past Burnley for their 11th win in the last 16 league games with a goal in each half.

Captain Jordan Henderson continued his fine form with a 20-yarder just before the half-hour, then crossed for Daniel Sturridge to nod in the killer goal five minutes into the second period.

Clarets keeper Tom Heaton kept the score respectable but the Lancashire side have now won just 1 in the last 12 league games.

Burnley have lost on each of their last 8 trips to Anfield in all competitions, without scoring a single goal.

Burnley have now gone 7 league games winless (D2 L5).

By contrast, Liverpool have lost just 1 league game in 16 (W11 D4).

The Reds have kept 6 clean sheets in their last 8 league games.

Liverpool have scored 3 league goals in a row from outside the penalty area for the first time since January 2007.

Jordan Henderson has opened the scoring in Liverpool’s last 2 league games.

Henderson has scored 2 goals in 3 games as captain since Steven Gerrard’s hamstring injury.

Daniel Sturridge has now scored 10 goals in his last 11 league starts at Anfield.

Henderson has assisted 7 league goals this season, matching his total from last season (he has never provided more in a Premier League campaign).

