Trent Alexander-Arnold turns down Liverpool contract offer amid Real Madrid interest: report

By
published

The Liverpool full-back is reportedly a target for the European champions

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has turned down a contract extension from Liverpool and could be set to join Real Madrid, according to Spanish outlet Sport. The full-back is out of contract at the end of this season and has been at the centre of speculation throughout the summer.

According to Sport, Real Madrid will make a pre-contract approach to Alexander-Arnold in January if the England international does not agree a new deal with Liverpool. Los Blancos reportedly want to refresh their options at right-back, with Dani Carvajal now 32 and Lucas Vazquez 33.

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.