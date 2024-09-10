Trent Alexander-Arnold turns down Liverpool contract offer amid Real Madrid interest: report

Trent Alexander-Arnold has turned down a contract extension from Liverpool and could be set to join Real Madrid, according to Spanish outlet Sport. The full-back is out of contract at the end of this season and has been at the centre of speculation throughout the summer.

According to Sport, Real Madrid will make a pre-contract approach to Alexander-Arnold in January if the England international does not agree a new deal with Liverpool. Los Blancos reportedly want to refresh their options at right-back, with Dani Carvajal now 32 and Lucas Vazquez 33.

All is not lost yet for Liverpool, though. Negotiations are believed to be ongoing between the club and Alexander-Arnold and there is still plenty of time for a contract extension to be agreed.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot could lose one of his best players (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 25-year-old’s connection with the club, where he has been since the age of six, could mean Liverpool are eventually able to persuade him to stay. Alexander-Arnold has been touted as a future captain and the prospect of being a one-club man and the status that comes with that could appeal.

But a change of scenery and a new challenge in the Spanish capital could also be an attractive prospect, particularly given Alexander-Arnold has already won every trophy on offer at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s exit at the end of last season felt very much like the end of an era at Liverpool; there were no major departures in the playing squad, but Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk are also out of contract next year.

Liverpool have a key trio that could leave next summer, then, and all three will inevitably have big offers from elsewhere. Much could depend on how Arne Slot’s team do this season, and things have started well in the Premier League.

Van Dijk is seemingly running down his contract at Liverpool, too (Image credit: Getty Images)

Keeping hold of Alexander-Arnold is likely to be the priority for Liverpool, given he is a player in his prime, while Salah and Van Dijk are now in their 30s. But whether or not Real Madrid can lure the Merseyside native away from Anfield remains to be seen.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it's a big claim to say that Alexander-Arnold is leaving. Nothing is confirmed just yet and this saga could have longer to run yet.

