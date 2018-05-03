Liverpool fan mistakenly packs Santa pyjamas instead of shirt for Champions League semi-final

Liverpool fan Steven Thompson made a calamitous error when he packed for Rome, but brilliantly followed through with his mistake anyway.

The Red thought he was completely prepared for his semi-final second leg trip to the Stadio Olimpico to see Liverpool try to book their place in the Champions League final on May 26.

However, it wasn't until he was at the airport that he realised he was without his trusty old-school Liverpool shirt.

So, what did he have packed instead? Some festive PJs, naturally.

We'd like to say we've all been there, Steven...

