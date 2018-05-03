Notoriously attack-shy Javier Mascherano scores first Hebei China Fortune goal... after nine games

Mascherano isn't used to scoring many goals – the Argentine netted just once for Barcelona in seven-and-a-half years.

That one goal was a penalty handed to him when Barcelona were already 5-1 up against Osasuna on April 26 last year.

But in China, he's already showing off his goalscoring prowess having fired in the rebound from a missed spot-kick against Shandong Luneng in the China Cup on Wednesday.

Mascherano the goal poacher? Well... maybe. Unfortunately, the 33-year-old's 78th-minute strike to make it 1-1 proved meaningless in the context of the game.

Ex-Serie A star Hernanes slotted home a penalty for Hebei two minutes later, but former Newcastle striker Papiss Cisse replied with two goals in four minutes (82', 86') to lead Shandong Luneng to a 3-2 win and into the semi-finals.

