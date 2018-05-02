Watch: Jubilo Iwata's Guilherme goes on rampage after seeing red in Japan
The Brazilian midfielder completely lost his head after he was shown a second yellow card against Yokohama Marinos
Guilherme was shown two yellows in quick succession as Jubilo Iwata beat Yokohama 3-1 in the J-League on Wednesday.
His second was for angrily kicking the ball away in the 76th minute, and he was far from happy with the referee's decision.
After he was given his marching orders, the 30-year-old was initially placid – but soon flipped, and launched an aggressive kick at Takuya Kida which sent the substitute midfielder crashing to the ground.
Once he'd done that, Guilherme landed a punch on one of the Yokohama coaches, sparking a mass brawl between the two sets of players and staff.
After the melee, the Brazilian was eventually dragged off the pitch.
4:30 for Guilherme's furious antics
What a mess. Despite the red mist, though, Jubilo Iwata's victory lifted them up to sixth in the table. Yokohama, meanwhile, are only a place above the relegation zone, but are four points clear of 17th-placed Sagan Tosu.
See also...
Rochdale fans pay for Spanish superfan to seeteamplay for very first time
Max Gradel 'suspects' Toulouse team-mate has stolen his Rolex watch
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.