Liverpool fans go to incredible lengths to decipher whether Virgil van Dijk is heading to Anfield

When e-sport player Dean Coombes tweeted that a private jet from Bournemouth had landed at Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport, with a club car ready to receive whoever was inside, it was simply too enticing for Reds fans not to investigate.

Dutch defender Van Dijk has been linked with Jurgen Klopp’s team throughout the transfer window, and despite the grovelling apology Liverpool were forced to give following an illegal approach for the player in June, Anfield remains his most likely destination this summer.

The jet was reported to be a Cessna 525B CitationJet CJ3, which appears to be the same aircraft from where Van Dijk posted a cryptic message earlier in the summer.

One Twitter user claimed that a live flight-tracking site crashed due to the sheer amount of Liverpool fans trying to gather the whereabouts of the aircraft and who might be in it – although such a claim is unconfirmed.

To add more hope for Reds, another supporter delved even deeper to discover the car that picked up the unknown person was the same one which ferried Mohamed Salah, Jurgen Klopp and Andrew Robertson in completing their Liverpool deals.

You can't knock their commitment...

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com