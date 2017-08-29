Unamused Romania coach Christoph Daum offered fishing rod in bizarre press conference

Daum was recently sent into a fit of rage when faced with numerous questions about his future, which the German coach saw as a personal attack on him from the country’s national newspapers.

The 63-year-old barked that he was “more Romanian” than the press and that the only good thing their papers were good for was “wrapping fish”.

Needless to say, some of the larger publications like Gazeta Sporturilor didn't take too kindly to the accusation. So on Monday they stoked the flames further by presenting Daum with a fishing rod during his press conference.

The German didn’t take too kindly to the joke, retaliating: “Are you starting a comedy or do you want to speak about football?

“When do you start to become a sports journalist… or do you want to go somewhere else? This has nothing to do with football, you only want to create funny stories.”

Fortunately for the reporter, Daum remained professional and fought against his instincts to shove the fishing rod where the sun doesn’t shine.

