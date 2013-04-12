Liverpool legend Nicol: Everton have no chance of finishing in top four
ESPN have posed FourFourTwo readers' topical questions in an exclusive addendum to their Press Pass show. This week, Steve Nicol answers the following questions:
Will Wigan's FA Cup run affect their survival bid?
Has Rafa Benitez done a good job at Chelsea?
Do Everton really have a chance of finishing in the top four?
ESPNFC Press Pass - the football discussion show that takes a daily look at the global game - airs at 11pm Monday to Friday, plus Sunday evenings on ESPN. Follow the show on Twitter
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.