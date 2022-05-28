Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Which stadium is hosting the Champions League final 2022?
The Champions League final 2022 between Liverpool and Real Madrid will take place at Paris' Stade de France
The Stade de France in Paris is the venue for the Champions League final 2022, which sees Liverpool (opens in new tab) face Real Madrid (opens in new tab).
France's national stadium will have a capacity of 75,000 for this showpiece match - although the two clubs received only 20,000 tickets each.
That said, UEFA offered 10,000 tickets for free (opens in new tab) (5,000 per team) in order to "reward the lifeblood of the game [the fans] for their loyal support during the pandemic".
Saturday's encounter will be the third time the Champions League final has taken place at the Stade de France.
Real featured on the first occasion in 2000, sweeping aside Valencia (opens in new tab) 3-0 in the first final between two sides from the same country.
Then in 2006, Barcelona (opens in new tab) broke Arsenal (opens in new tab) hearts by coming from behind late on to beat the ten-man Gunners 2-1.
Opened in January 1998, the Stade de France was the scene of France's 3-0 World Cup final victory over Brazil later that year.
And in 2007, it hosted the Rugby World Cup final - making it one of only two stadiums (along with the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan) to host finals in football and rugby union World Cups.
Liverpool and Real met in Paris in the final of the old European Cup in 1981 - with the Reds running out 1-0 winners at the Parc des Princes.
Twenty-five years earlier at the same venue, Los Blancos triumphed in the very first edition of the tournament by defeating Reims 4-3.
This year's final was originally supposed to take place at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, but UEFA announced that it would be moved to Paris following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.
