Lower-league French keeper watches motivational Buffon video, pulls off heroics in cup shock

There was a big shock in the French Cup on Tuesday night, with Championnat National (third tier) side Les Herbiers knocking out Ligue 2 Lens on penalties.

The match ended in a goalless draw before Les Herbiers went through 4-2 after a shootout, with 21,146 fans watching on at Nantes' Stade de la Beaujoire. Les Herbiers' Stade Massabielle only has a capacity of 5,000, so the fixture was switched to a larger venue for the last-eight clash.

As usual, the goalkeeper was the hero - but Matthieu Pichot owed it to some unusual research before the nail-biting finale.

That's him talking about his preparation - which involved watching a Gigi Buffon highlights video, replete with motivational music, on a tablet. And, yes, all while huddled under a big substitutes' jacket.

And here's the game itself, with the shootout at around the 2:30 minute mark. The penalty saves he makes are decent enough, but the match itself was full of excellent goalkeeping.

Les Herbiers are joined in the semi-finals by fellow minnows Chambly from the third tier, plus PSG and one from either Caen or Lyon (who play tonight).

See also...

Fenerbahce'sFernandaobanned after pelvic thrusting towards Besiktas fans

How Cologne have got through SEVEN different kits in the Bundesliga and Europa League this season

In Other News...