Lukas Podolski shows he loves Japanese culture

Podolski has shown he can tick all the boxes to prove he is the perfect fit for Vissel Kobe, who play in the top flight of Japanese football.

The former Arsenal forward and ex-Germany international announced he would move to the club back in March following two seasons at Galatasaray, and the transfer was officially completed on Monday.

In his welcome video to the Vissel Kobe fans, Podolski can be seen involving himself with numerous cultural activities such as origami, bonsai, sushi and Kendo fighting. He even picks an array of German delicacies, including bratwurst, with his chopsticks.

It's fair to say transfer unveilings are getting weirder by the day.

