Lyon's Nabil Fekir causes Saint-Etienne fans to raid pitch after provocative celebration

The 24-year-old prolific campaign rolls on as he scored his 11th and 12th goals this season in Lyon's 5-0 victory on Sunday evening.

Fekir's double marked a miserable afternoon for the home side, and for some fans it was all too much for them inside the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard when the Frenchman scored Lyon's fifth.

Once Fekir had finished replicating Lionel Messi's trademark El Clasico celebration, play had to be suspended for 20 minutes as the Saint-Etienne fans raided the pitch. Riot police were called on and had to de-escalate the brawl before the players could return to the pitch and play out the final few minutes.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas condemned the trouble after the game, calling it “outrageous” on his official Twitter account.

“@OL @CanalFootClub attacks before the game on our supporters, then the field where Nabil Fekir has been clubbed permanently: outrageous,” Aulas (@JM_Aulas) tweeted.

