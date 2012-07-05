Man City strip photoshoot: One small problem

The latest Man City strips are being released, which means it's time to wheel out loveable Noel Gallagher, who's 5'8", alongside City captain Vincent Kompany, a rather more commanding 6'3". With Kompany having a good seven inches on Noel, you can imagine the quotes from behind the camera:

"Noel, love, try to ignore the fact that Vinny's so much taller than youÃ¢ÂÂ¦"



"Ã¢ÂÂ¦tell you what, try tilting your chin upÃ¢ÂÂ¦"



"Ã¢ÂÂ¦forget it. Sandra, fetch the box."

