Man Utd 0-1 Southampton: When did United last fail to hit the target at home?

Southampton moved third in the Premier League after battling to their first ever Premier League victory away to Manchester United.

The Hampshire side started with more purpose, with Nathaniel Clyne firing across goal in the first minute, with David de Gea seemingly beaten. The visitors were then gradually forced back, and faced spells camped deep in their own half - however the defended resolutely (making 32 clearances), leaving United largely frustrated.

The pattern continued into the second half, until Ronald Koeman's side leapfrogged the Red Devils thanks to Dusan Tadic's second half strike. The Serb reacted quickest when Graziano Pelle's shot struck a post, calmly slotting home with Chris Smalling and Tyler Blackett unable to clear.

United's best chances to level fell to Juan Mata, but the Spaniard twice failed to hit the target from close range as time ebbed away for the hosts.

Louis van Gaal has collected same number of points through 21 Premier League fixtures as David Moyes did last season.

Southampton have won at Old Trafford for the first time since January 1988 (drawn 3, lost 16).

Manchester United failed to have a shot on target in a Premier League match for the first time since April 2012 (vs Manchester City).

The last time they failed to do so in a Premier League game at Old Trafford was against Arsenal in May 2009.

Southampton have dropped just 2 points from leading positions so far in the Premier League this season, the best in the division.

Morgan Schneiderlin was arguably Southampton's star performer - the Frenchman completed 37 passes, 5 interceptions and 5 clearances.

Only Graziano Pelle (11) has scored more goals for Saints in all competitions this season than Dusan Tadic (4).

United have lost for the first time in 11 Premier League games (won 7, drawn 3).

This defeat ended a run of 9 Premier League home games without defeat for United (W8 D1).

