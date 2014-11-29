Man Utd 3-0 Hull: Remember the last time Rooney and RVP combined for a league goal?

A day which began with talk of Robin van Persie possibly being dropped from the Red Devils' starting line-up, and ended with the Dutchman answering his critics emphatically with a goal and assist for Louis van Gaal's men.

Tigers boss Steve Bruce was celebrating his 700th game as a manager, and although it began well with Angel Di Maria limping off injured inside 14 minutes, it wasn't long before Chris Smalling was bundling the Reds into the lead with the aid of goal-line technology.

Wayne Rooney's ninth goal in 13 appearances for United and England combined - a low long-range larrup just before half-time - gave the home side a comfortable two-goal cushion going into the break.

And two became three just after the hour mark with Van Persie blasting into the top corner from distance.

2 of Smalling's 3 Premier League goals have come against Hull.

United have won the last 10 straight matches against Hull including all 7 meetings in the Premier League.

Hull have played 12 away games in the league at United losing 11 and winning 0.

Rooney has scored 7 goals in 5 Premier League matches against Hull.

The last time Rooney and Van Persie combined for a Premier League goal prior to today was November 10 2013 (against Arsenal).

Van Persie has been involved in 6 goals in 4 league appearances against Hull (scoring 2, assisting 4).

Since joining United, only Luis Suárez (54) has scored more Premier League goals than Van Persie (42).

Hull have won only 6 Premier League games in 2014 so far, fewer than any ever-present team (D7 L19).

