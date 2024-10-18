Managers who managed their hometown club

By
published

A look at some local lads who called the shots from the touchline

Image 1 of 17
Inter manager Giovanni Trapattoni during the 1989/90 season
Italian managerial great Giovanni Trapattoni took charge of both big clubs in his native Milan(Image credit: Getty Images)

Plenty of footballers have played for a club in the town where they were born; not so many managers have done the equivalent.

Most of the gaffers here represented one or more local sides both on the pitch and in the dugout; others returned home at some point after hanging up their boots.

Without further ado, let’s start the list, shall we?

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...