Quiz! Can you all 22 men to manage England?

Football quiz time – and it's all about the England manager.

The so-called Impossible Job has been handed to 22 managers in the history of the Three Lions – prior to 1946, choosing the team was the job of the Football Association and a trainer, usually from a London club, would work with the gentlemen on the pitch.

Some of the names in today's quiz perhaps would've wished that things had never have changed, such is the invasion of privacy and scrutiny involved with simply choosing the England squad. So we'll keep this brief: five minutes on the clock to recall some of the greatest and well-known coaches from these shores (and adopted by these shores, of course).

We're pitting the most extravagant transfer fees against the most historic events in the beautiful. With the brilliant Kwizly at the ready, prepare for your knowledge to be stretched a little further.

Let’s start with the cost of doing business at the top. Can you name the 50 most expensive signings of the 2025 summer transfer window? Then, narrow your focus to Ligue 1's financial giants and name Paris Saint-Germain's record signings.

Now, for a true test of football history and prestige. See if you can recall every nation to ever host the World Cup (a challenge in global geography!). Following that, name every Ballon d'Or top 10 since 2000.

Finally, we have the perfect mix of mental strategy and football trivia. Settle down to conquer FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 21, which features clues on No.6s, Italian midfielders, and one-cap wonders – and remember to sign up to our newsletter for more. Cheers!