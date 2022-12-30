Manchester City vs Everton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Manchester City vs Everton live stream and match preview, Saturday 31 December, 3pm GMT

Looking for a Manchester City vs Everton live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester City vs Everton is not being shown live in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Manchester City (opens in new tab) remain five points adrift of top spot in the Premier League after their 3-1 triumph over Leeds (opens in new tab) on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to narrow the gap to Arsenal (opens in new tab) - at least temporarily - with another victory this weekend.

A 2-1 loss to Wolves (opens in new tab) on Boxing Day has left Everton (opens in new tab) just one point clear of the drop zone ahead of this trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Manchester City will have to make do without Ruben Dias and Julian Alvarez on New Year's Eve.

Everton will be unable to call upon the services of James Garner and Andros Townsend, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina will need to be assessed.

Form

Manchester City lost their final game before World Cup 2022 to Brentford (opens in new tab), before they returned to winning ways against Leeds.

Everton have now lost three games in a row in the Premier League, leaving Frank Lampard under pressure.

Referee

Andy Madley will be the referee for Manchester City vs Everton.

Stadium

Manchester City vs Everton will be played at the 53,400-capacity Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester City vs Everton kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 31 December in the UK. The game is not being shown live.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.