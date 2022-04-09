How bad are Manchester United right now? Ralf Rangnick now has worst win rate of any manager since Alex Ferguson left

Manchester United may be on the cusp of hiring Erik ten Hag as their next manager, but the current Ajax boss wouldn't be joining until the end of the season – meaning Ralf Rangnick will be in the dugout until then.

Unfortunately for United fans, things aren't going so well under the well-respected German coach. The latest defeat, an embarrassing 1-0 loss to relegation-threatened Everton, may well be a new low for his five-month stint.

Things are going so bad right now, that football-stats boffs Opta pointed out Rangnick's win percentage in the Premier League is less than 50% – the lowest for any Manchester United boss in the competition.

47% - Manchester United have won just 47% of their Premier League games under Ralf Rangnick (8/17), their lowest win rate under any manager in the competition. Struggles. pic.twitter.com/zIvAXTFvk5April 9, 2022 See more

That got us thinking at here at FourFourTwo: what about all competitions? How then would Rangnick compare to every one of United's manager's since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013?

The answer is: he comes off looking even worse.

7. Ralf Rangnick (2021-) 40.9% win rate

Games: 22

Wins: 9

The gegenpress guru's five months in charge have not been the harbinger of a corner being turned at Old Trafford.

Rangnick needs six wins from his final seven games to match Ryan Giggs' record, and seven whole wins to overtake Louis van Gaal and David Moyes. Even if he does get a perfect record from here on in, his win percentage will still be short of what Jose Mourinho managed.

6. Ryan Giggs (2014) 50% win rate

Games: 4

Wins: 2

Brought in as caretaker to cheer up fans after the short-lived Moyes era, his stint was only three weeks long, but managed to grab two wins (and eight goals) from his four games in the dugout.

5. Louis van Gaal (2014-2016) 52.43%

Games: 103

Wins: 54

The worst-performing out of all the permanent managers appointed in the post-Ferguson era, Van Gaal's FA Cup win only helped him limp over 50% on the win rate scale.

4. David Moyes (2013-2014) 52.94% win rate

Games: 51

Wins: 27

Moyes' tenure was not universally appreciated in Manchester, though we weren't to know then how much it was to set the tone for the next decade. Squad unrest, an increasingly dour manager and a win percentage just a hair's breadth over 50%.

3. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (2018-2021) 54.17% win rate

Games: 168

Wins: 91

He started as a Giggs-esque caretaker; a club legend brought in to cheer up the terraces after a stony-faced gaffer sucked all the fun out of being a United fan.

Solskjaer ended up staying a lot longer, and though he's clear of his former team-mate when it came to wins, he still ended up with the same number of trophies: none whatsoever.

2. Jose Mourinho (2016-2018) 58.33%

Games: 144

Wins: 84

The best of the permanent managers over the last nine years, Mourinho at least brought in two bits of silverware (the Europa League and the League Cup), and has the third-best win percentage of any manager in Manchester United's history. One, of course, is Sir Alex Ferguson. The other...

1. Michael Carrick (2021) 66.67% win rate

Games: 3

Wins: 2

Sure, his tenure lasted less than two weeks and took in just three games, but you can't argue with two wins, a draw and no defeats. This guy's got a better record than Fergie. Right?

For a limited time, you can get five copies of FourFourTwo for just £5 (opens in new tab)! The offer ends on May 2, 2022.