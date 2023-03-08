Manchester United v Real Betis live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Europa League match

Manchester United v Real Betis live stream and match preview, Thursday 9 March, 8.00pm GMT

Manchester United v Real Betis live stream and match preview

Looking for a Manchester United v Real Betis live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester United v Real Betis is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Europa League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Manchester United need to dust themselves down after a humiliating day on Merseyside and switch their focus to the Europa League ahead of the visit of Real Betis.

The Red Devils capitulated to an astonishing 7-0 defeat against fierce rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

It was a result that nobody saw coming, with United on an 11-match unbeaten run ahead of kick-off and the Reds struggling this season.

They won’t have much time to dwell on the result, though, as Betis travel to Old Trafford on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa League last 16 clash.

The Spaniards held Real Madrid to a 0-0 draw on Sunday and are unbeaten in their last four games, sitting fifth in the La Liga standings.

Betis won their Europa League group ahead of Roma, Ludogorets Razgrad and HJK Helsinki to reach this stage, while United knocked out Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate in the play-off round after finishing second in their group behind Real Sociedad.

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT.

Team news

Juan Cruz, Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales are injured for Betis.

Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen are long-term absentees for United, while Anthony Martial is back in training but working his way back to fitness.

Form

Manchester United: LWWWW

Real Betis: DWWWL

Referee

Stadium

Manchester United v Real Betis will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester United v Real Betis kick-off is at 8.00pm GMT on Thursday, 9 March in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

