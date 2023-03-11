Manchester United v Southampton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Manchester United v Southampton live stream and match preview, Sunday 12 March, 2.00pm GMT

Looking for a Manchester United v Southampton live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester United v Southampton isn't being televised in the UK, but is on NBC in the US. American abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

After dusting themselves down in midweek in the wake of a humiliating day at Anfield, Manchester United resume their Premier League top four push against Southampton.

The Red Devils suffered a shock 7-0 defeat away to their biggest rivals Liverpool last weekend to end a good run of form, but responded by thumping Real Betis 4-1 in the Europa League on Thursday.

Erik ten Hag’s side are third, with a seven-point cushion in the top four race, while Southampton are battling at the other end of the table.

Saints beat Leicester 1-0 last time out in a huge result for their survival bid, but they go into the weekend second-bottom in the standings, one point from safety.

United won the first meeting of the season 1-0 at St. Mary’s back in August, when a Bruno Fernandes goal made the difference.

Kick-off is at 2.00pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are long-term absentees for United, while Anthony Martial is still working his way back and Marcel Sabitzer is nursing a knock.

Carlos Alcaraz, Mohammed Salisu and Juan Livramento are doubts for Saints, while Juan Larios is out.



Form

Manchester United: WLWWW

Southampton: WLLWL

Referee

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for Manchester United v Southampton.

Stadium

Manchester United v Southampton will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester United v Southampton kick-off is at 2.00pm GMT on Sunday 12 March. It isn't being televised in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 9.00am ET / 6.00am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

