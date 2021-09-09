Manchester United vs Newcastle United: Who is the referee for the match this weekend?

Manchester United face off against Newcastle this weekend in the Premier League - and the game will be officiated by Anthony Taylor.

Here are the match officials in full for the fixture.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Anthony Taylor was promoted to the list of Select Group Referees in 2010. The Manchester-born official took charge of the League Cup final at Wembley Stadium when Chelsea defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0; he was also the first man in over 100 years to referee a second FA Cup final, after taking on 2020 final, three years after his first. Both were between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Taylor was the referee on the pitch during the match between Finland and Denmark at Euro 2020, in which Christian Eriksen collapsed. He was widely praised for his calm reaction to the situation, signalling for medical attention within seconds.

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn

Gary Beswick ran the line for 36 Premier League games in the 2020/21 season, along with four Champions League games and three Euro 2020 games during the summer. He was assistant referee during the 2017 and 2020 FA Cup finals.

Adam Nunn has been linesman at 16 Champions League matches and 14 Europa League games prior to the 2021/22 season. As of the start of the 2021/22 season, Nunn has officiated 195 Premier League matches and first ran the line in the Football League in 2009.

Fourth Official: John Brooks

Leicestershire-based John Brooks is one of the younger referees in the Premier League. He has been in Select Group 2 as a referee since 2018 and was in charge of the FA Vase Final at Wembley in the same year.

Brooks was promoted to the Premier League for the start of the season.

VAR: Craig Pawson

Sheffield-born Craig Pawson has been refereeing since 1993 and regulating officiating in the Football League since 2012. He first refereed in the Premier League in March 2013, during a Swansea City win against Newcastle United.

Pawson officiated the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Leeds United in 2019 - following the Spygate affair earlier in the season - controversially awarding Derby a penalty in the second half, before reversing his decision on the advice of his assistant. Pawson was also responsible for David Luiz’s contentious red card for Arsenal last season against Wolves.

Assistant VAR: Scott Ledger

Former soldier Scott Ledger first ran the line in the Football League in 2009 and as of the end of the 2020/21 season, he had racked up 390 appearances in the Premier League. He was assistant referee for the 2013 Community Shield.

