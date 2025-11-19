Troy Parrott scored a dramatic last minute winner to send the Republic of Ireland to the World Cup play-offs in March 2026

Both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have a chance to qualify for the World Cup via the play-offs.

Northern Ireland have earned a place after their Nations League performance which saw them win their group, and Troy Parrott's heroics in Hungary means the Republic or Ireland finished second in their World Cup qualifying group.

The draw for the play-offs takes place on Thursday, 19 November, and the question on everyones lips is could the two meet each other on the road to booking a ticket to Canada, Mexico and the United States?

Could Northern Ireland play Republic of Ireland in a World Cup 2026 Playoff Final?

FIFA World Cup trophy (Image credit: Getty)

The play-offs are more complex than ever. From the 12 qualifying groups, the second place teams automatically book their spot in the qualification.

The remaining four spaces are decided by Nations League performance, with group winners who finished outside the top two of the World Cup qualifying group able to gain a place in the play-offs.

Northern Ireland celebrate a goal in the 2024/25 Nations League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Northern Ireland gained their place this way, with all group winners from Nations League A and B finishing inside the top two of their World Cup qualifying groups.

Four of the 16 teams will be heading to the World Cup next year. There are four pathways, with each pathway consisting of a team from each pot.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The first three pots are decided based on FIFA world rankings, and the fourth pot was decided using Nations League finishes. The four pots are as follows:

Pot 1: Italy, Ukraine, Turkey, Denmark.

Pot 2: Wales, Slovakia, Poland, Czech Republic.

Pot 3: Kosovo, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Albania.

Pot 4: Romania, Northern Ireland, Sweden, North Macedonia.

Teams from Pot 1 will host a team from Pot 4 in the semi-final, with teams in Pot 2 hosting teams in Pot 3.

Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley (Image credit: Getty Images)

The host country for each final will be determined by a draw after the semi-finals.

So, could Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland face each other in the play-offs?

Yes they could. Should both teams be drawn on the same pathway in the play-off, they would be able to meet in a winner takes all match for a spot at the World Cup in March 2026.

Troy Parrott celebrating his last gasp winner in the Republic of Ireland's match against Hungary (Image credit: Getty Images)

Northern Ireland will first travel to one of Italy, Ukraine, Turkey and Denmark, while the Republic of Ireland face a trip to Wales, Slovakia, Poland or the Czech Republic.

Should they both win, it would set up a mouth watering final in either the Aviva Stadium, or Windsor Park in a clash that would be spoken about for generations.

Of course, there is the chance that they both face Wales. The Republic of Ireland could face them in the semi-final, whilst Northern Ireland could face them in the final.