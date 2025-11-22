Is Bournemouth vs West Ham on TV? Live streams, preview and how to watch 3pm kick-off

Watch Bournemouth vs West Ham as the two sides go head-to-head at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with all the information on live streams and TV channels provided here in this guide.

Bournemouth vs West Ham key information • Date: Saturday 22 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth • TV & Streaming: USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

News of Antoine Semenyo's potential release clause has dominated headlines around Bournemouth ahead of their clash with West Ham this weekend.

Semenyo, 25, has been one of the Premier League's standout stars so far this term, and Andoni Iraola's side again may be planning to be without, should rumours of his January exit come to fruition.

West Ham finally got off the mark under Nuno Espirito Santo with victory against Burnley last time out, and will be hoping to follow up their latest success with a win on the south coast on Saturday.

Want to tune in and watch the 3pm kick-off action? FourFourTwo has all the details so you can watch Bournemouth vs West Ham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Bournemouth vs West Ham on TV in the UK?

Bournemouth vs West Ham is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

The irony is that you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Bournemouth vs West Ham in the US

Bournemouth vs West Ham will be broadcast exclusively live in the United States on USA Network.

To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling, Fubo, or YouTube TV.

Watch Bournemouth vs West Ham in Australia

Fans of Premier League football in Australia can watch Bournemouth vs West Ham through Stan Sport, the regular rights holder for English top-level football down under.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport <p>You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point. You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

Can I watch Bournemouth vs West Ham for free?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game, but you may be able to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham for free using a broadcaster free trial.

YouTube TV, which carries USA Network in the States, is currently offering a seven-day free trial. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Bournemouth vs West Ham from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Bournemouth vs West Ham is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I still get tickets to Bournemouth vs West Ham?

The answer is yes! FourFourTwo has teamed up with hospitality gurus Seat Unique to provide you with the opportunity to attend Premier League matches at a discounted rate.

Get Bournemouth tickets at Seat Unique <p>Bournemouth hospitality provides a polished experience in the intimate Vitality Stadium. Guests access the Cherry Orchard Restaurant for gourmet three-course dining (even including a breakfast option for early games!), premium padded seating, and a welcome drink. The package also includes half/full-time refreshments and an official programme. Bournemouth hospitality provides a polished experience in the intimate Vitality Stadium. Guests access the Cherry Orchard Restaurant for gourmet three-course dining (even including a breakfast option for early games!), premium padded seating, and a welcome drink. The package also includes half/full-time refreshments and an official programme.

Bournemouth vs West Ham: Premier League preview

Bournemouth were hammered 4-0 by Aston Villa last time out, in a rare off-day for the Cherries in the Midlands.

Hoping to bounce back, Iraola's men have still made a decent start to the season, with Semenyo and teenage forward Eli Junior Kroupi two off the most impressive members of their squad.

The Cherries are still 9th in the table, on 18 points, and are still only 3 points off the top four.

Enes Unal now looks fit and ready after recovering from his recent ACL injury, with the Turkey international set to provide further competition to Evanilson and Kroupi in attack.

West Ham earned a first win under Nuno against Burnley last time out, coming from behind to beat the Clarets at the London Stadium.

The Hammers will be hoping for more of the same against Bournemouth at the weekend, as Espirito Santo continues to sound out his best starting XI.

Keeping key man Lucas Paqueta fit and available looks the biggest avenue to success, as well as returning forward Jarrod Bowen to his best after a poor run in front of goal as of late.

Niclas Fullkrug and Konstantinos Mavropanos could both be pushing for returns after their recent respect spells on the sidelines.

Bournemouth vs West Ham: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham

Bournemouth need a response but West Ham already look much well regimented under Espirito Santo and we are going for a draw in this one.