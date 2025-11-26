Quiz! Can you name Bayern Munich's top 25 appearance makers in the Champions League?

Time for a Bayern Munich football quiz…

They're known as Hollywood FC for a reason and with six Champions League titles, the undisputed kings of Germany are one of Europe's super-heavyweights – so for this quiz, we're asking you to rack your brains for Bayern Munich's all-time appearance-makers in the competition.

You have six minutes on the clock and just 25 players to name, with just their nationality and the number of appearances they made in the Champions League to help. How well do you know your Allianz heroes?

