Arsenal rumoured to be playing behind-closed-doors fixture vs Manchester United THIS WEEK

Arsenal and Manchester United have had some spicy encounters over the years but the Premier League leaders have reportedly agreed a functional friendly fixture with the Red Devils.

Man United and Arsenal are due to face off in a behind-closed-doors game at Arsenal’s Sobha Realty Training Centre on Thursday, according to Arsenal Fixture News.

It’ll be the first meeting between the two old rivals since the opening day of the Premier League season, when a typical Arsenal set piece goal earned all three points at Old Trafford.

Arsenal play Man United away from prying eyes on Thursday

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neither club has yet commented on the fixture publicly. Both have been involved in Premier League matches in the last couple of days but their fortunes couldn’t have been much more different.

Man United suffered the ignominy of losing at home against 10 men on Monday. Everton’s Idrissa Gana Gueye was sent off barely 10 minutes into the match at Old Trafford for slapping his own teammate. Man United soon conceded a goal and went on to lose, somehow emerging as the punchline.

Arsenal, meanwhile, dismantled local rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the season’s first North London Derby, winning 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium thanks to a thrilling hat-trick from England star Eberechi Eze.

“I’m hearing that an Arsenal XI will play a Manchester United XI in a behind closed doors friendly at the Sobha Realty Training Centre on Thursday 27th November,” claims Arsenal Fixture News.

“Kick-off time is unknown, but I’d guess early [afternoon]. The match is to help get our injured players back to full fitness.”

The Gunners have a handful of players working their way back into contention after injury lay-offs.

Striker Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Odegaard are understood to be in the final phases of recovery while Gabriel Magalhaes missed the Spurs game after he sustained an injury on international duty with Brazil.

Viktor Gyokeres celebrates a goal for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Riccardo Calafiori was also injured during the November international match window but played 90 minutes for Arsenal on Sunday.

Forwards Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are further away from returning but Jesus has been seen in training this month and manager Mikel Arteta has offered positive assessments of his progress.

The Gunners might also benefit from some playing time for the likes of Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli as they edge back towards match fitness, and players like Ben White, Christian Norgaard and Myles Lewis-Skelly, who could find themselves involved more during the busy winter period.

After meeting Man United in midweek, Arsenal will take on Chelsea when Premier League action returns this weekend.