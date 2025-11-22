Watch Burnley vs Chelsea: Live streams, TV coverage and preview for Premier League early kick-off
Burnley host Chelsea as Premier League football returns after the November international break
Watch Burnley vs Chelsea in the Premier League today as supporters are treated to an exciting slice of Saturday lunchtime football, with FourFourTwo providing all the broadcast information.
• Date: Saturday 22 November 2025
• Kick-off time: 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET
• Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley
• TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
Burnley will be hoping for a famous result against Enzo Maresca's Chelsea on Saturday, as Premier League football returns to our screens following the November international break.
The Clarets lost back-to-back games against Arsenal and West Ham before the two-week hiatus, with another London club now standing in their way.
Chelsea beat strugglers Wolves to extend their unbeaten record to four games and arrive in Lancashire looking to build on a decent start to the campaign.
After 11 games, the Blues are third in the table and are only six points behind leaders Arsenal.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you details of all the live streams and channels so you can watch Burnley vs Chelsea online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Burnley vs Chelsea in the UK
Burnley vs Chelsea is this weekend's Saturday lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League. This broadcast slot belongs to TNT Sports, and the match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and via the Discovery+ streaming platform.
Coverage will be live from 11:00 am (UK).
Watch Burnley vs Chelsea in the US
In the US, Burnley vs Chelsea will be shown on USA Network.
To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as Sling, Fubo, or YouTube TV.
How to watch Burnley vs Chelsea in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch Burnley vs Chelsea through Stan Sport.
Watch Burnley vs Chelsea from anywhere
A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.
Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.
Can I still get tickets to Burnley vs Chelsea?
The answer is yes, with FourFourTwo's official hospitality partner, Seat Unique, providing Premier League tickets for 14 of the 20 clubs in England's top flight.
Burnley vs Chelsea: Premier League preview
Scott Parker will be relatively happy with the start his side has made after 11 games.
Burnley are currently level on points with 18th-placed West Ham on 10 points, having conceded two fewer than the Hammers at this juncture of the campaign.
Back-to-back defeats will have dampened spirits slightly, although having taken the lead against the Hammers last time out, the Clarets' away form is again starting to become a worry.
It's just one win from six on the road, with that success coming at Molineux against Wolves back in October.
Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (heel) and Jordan Beyer (thigh) all look set to return in the new year period.
Chelsea's 3-0 win over Wolves just before the international break was largely down to the solid form of Alejandro Garnacho, who continues to find his feet at Stamford Bridge.
The Argentine winger registered two assists in the win, with Maresca continuing to try and find the best balance in attack.
Estevao's form for Brazil has also caught the eye as the teenager continues to impress following his summer switch from Palmeiras.
Key man Cole Palmer has been out since September, although sources suggest the England international is closing in on a return to the team.
Chelsea’s Champions League game against Barcelona next Tuesday has been loosely suggested as a possible return date, with the 23-year-old keen to get back playing with England's place at the 2026 World Cup now confirmed.
Burnley vs Chelsea: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Burnley 1-3 Chelsea
Chelsea's attacking talent have been firing on all cylinders as of late, even without talisman Palmer. We think the Blues will have too much in the lunchtime kick-off.
