How to watch Brighton vs Brentford: Live streams, TV details, kick-off time for Premier League clash of the birds and the bees

Watch Brighton vs Brentford in a battle for a top-half spot as Keith Andrews returns to Brighton, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Brighton vs Brentford key information • Date: Saturday, 22 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Amex Stadium, Falmer • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

A little over a decade ago, Brentford head coach Keith Andrews spent a season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder had been deemed surplus to requirements at Bolton Wanderers and played one more season after his year with the Seagulls before jumping into a coaching career.

Ten years on, Andrews is in his first head coach role and overseeing a surprisingly smooth transition in a post-Thomas Frank world.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Brighton vs Brentford online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Brighton vs Brentford on TV in the UK?

Brighton vs Brentford has fallen victim to the 3pm blackout in the UK, meaning no TV coverage or streaming at all.

For those not in the stadium, you'll have to tune into the radio, wait for highlights on Match of the Day or, if you're visiting the UK from abroad, use a VPN to access the coverage you usually enjoy back home.

Watch Brighton vs Brentford in the US

Brighton vs Brentford is one of this week's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Brighton vs Brentford is one of this week's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Is there a Brighton vs Brentford free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game but you may be able to watch Brighton vs Brentford by signing up for a free trial.

Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

How to watch Brighton vs Brentford in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brighton vs Brentford through Stan Sport.

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brighton vs Brentford through Stan Sport.

Watch Brighton vs Brentford from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home.









Brighton vs Brentford: Premier League preview

The Bees have won five and lost five in the Premier League this season, a record that looks all the more impressive after losing Frank in the summer along with Christian Norgaard, Mark Flekken, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa.

There were doubts over Brentford's ability to replace each departee but they've achieved stability at the very least this season.

Brentford being Brentford, most of that robustness is evident at home. Their only away win in the league this season was in mid-October, when goals from Igor Thiago and Mathias Jensen gave them a 2-0 victory at West Ham United.

Their opponents on Saturday are Brighton, one of five teams unbeaten at home in the Premier League.

Brighton have won three and lost two of their five games at the Amex Stadium this season but have beaten Brentford only once in their last six meetings.

Brentford won 4-2 last time they played the Seagulls. The scorers? Mbeumo, Wissa and Norgaard.

The visitors' first goal that day was scored by Danny Welbeck, his ninth of 10 last season. He has six already in 2025-26, putting himself in the conversation for a return to the England squad at the best possible time.

All of Welbeck's goals this season were scored in four of Brighton's last six matches and Brentford, who have conceded as freely this season as they've scored, will do well to keep him at bay.

Brighton vs Brentford: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brighton 2-1 Brentford

This could be a close affair but FourFourTwo predicts a Welbeck goal, a Brighton win and a continuation of the Bees' struggle to replicate their home form away.