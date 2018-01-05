Mario Balotelli gets mischievous in calling on all-star friends to shame brother after FIFA defeat
Balotelli wanted an apology from his brother Enock after beating him on FIFA, so got his high-profile pals to help him out
The Nice striker was feeling in a ruthless mood and followed up his FIFA victory over Enock by getting a number of well-known figures in football to demand an apology from the 24-year-old.
"I just beat my brother at FIFA last night online," Balotelli said on Instagram.
"And he can't admit it so I made people I know, friends of mine who support me, to make a video saying 'Enock bugiardo' (you liar).
Then follows a series of messages for Balotelli's younger brother from the likes of PSG's Neymar, Nice defender Dante, Monaco's Radamel Falcao and even ex-Inter team-mate Marco Materazzi.
Sorry, Enock: you've been had all ends up here.
