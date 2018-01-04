Watch: Even with VAR, referee gets decision wrong and allows Juventus goal to stand

Mario Mandzukic converted Juventus's second goal in their 2-0 victory over Torino in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday night.

But the Croatia international's effort was shrouded in controversy: Torino players convinced referee Daniele Doveri to call in the VAR (video assistant referee) to check on what looked like an obvious foul in the build-up to the goal.

Sami Khedira appeared to obviously trip Acquah, but even after Doveri assessed the replays he allowed the Juventus goal to stand.

Torino head coach Sinisa Milhajlovic, who was sacked after the game, was furious at the decision and subsequently sent off (although he won't be too worried about that now).

Juventus will now play Atalanta in the semi-final, with the first leg taking place on January 31. Torino already have a new manager in former Watford boss Walter Mazzarri.

