Marseille keeper Steve Mandanda humiliates striker with nutmeg

Mandanda has never been the most orthodox of keepers. The former Crystal Palace keeper has been known to pull off saves the world's best would be proud of one moment, and flirt with disaster the next.

So what better time to pull off some moves than when Marseille were cruising towards the Europa League group stage against Slovenian team Domzale on Thursday night?

It looks like Mandanda knew full that the referee had blown his whistle for offside, but he executed his nutmeg perfectly anyway as l'OM went on to win 3-0 (4-1 on aggregate).

Never change, Steve.

