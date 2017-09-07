Michy Batshuayi asks Chelsea why he isn't featured among goal-of-the-month contenders
The Belgian can't believe his own goal against Spurs isn't up for Chelsea's August competition.
Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-1 on August 20, with Marcos Alonso scoring a brace for the visitors. The Spaniard's first-half free-kick was terrific, and will most likely win the club's competition.
In the same game, however, Batshuayi scored a fine pinpoint header – just sadly for him, into his own net.
Nevertheless, that didn't stop the 23-year-old Belgium international calling out his club on Instagram to ask why his near-post goal didn't make the cut.
At least he'd have the Spurs vote sewn up.
