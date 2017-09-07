How the...? New York City players combine to miss from one yard out

New York City's midweek MLS fixture against Sporting KC was goalless in the 65th minute when Maxi Moralez blasted a ball across the face of the goal.

But with Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia lost at sea, Okoli couldn't capitalise. Although he allowed the ball to slip between his legs, the forward's slight touch may well have been goalbound – that was, until it hit the backside of team-mate Shelton and bounced out to safety.

But all wasn't lost for NYC: 20-year-old Englishman Jack Harrison provided the only goal in the 84th minute to ensure Patrick Vieira's side took all three points.

1:47 for the sitter

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com