How the...? New York City players combine to miss from one yard out
Sean Okoli and Khiry Shelton worked together to pull off an elaborate miss against Sporting Kansas City.
New York City's midweek MLS fixture against Sporting KC was goalless in the 65th minute when Maxi Moralez blasted a ball across the face of the goal.
But with Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia lost at sea, Okoli couldn't capitalise. Although he allowed the ball to slip between his legs, the forward's slight touch may well have been goalbound – that was, until it hit the backside of team-mate Shelton and bounced out to safety.
But all wasn't lost for NYC: 20-year-old Englishman Jack Harrison provided the only goal in the 84th minute to ensure Patrick Vieira's side took all three points.
1:47 for the sitter
- Luis Suarez gets ridiculously lucky with Paraguay own goal
- Ex-Arsenal forward Julio Baptista is trying to earn a contract at Bolton
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.